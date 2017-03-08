Tributes have been paid to a 14-year-old boy who was found dead in his home weeks after revealing online he was gay.

Liam McAlpine died in Glenrothes on Sunday.

His death comes after he apparently posted a video to YouTube in which he reveals he is gay, while in another video he speaks of being “bullied”.

The boy’s school paid tribute to the “cheerful, pleasant and likeable” pupil, and said they had a robust anti-bullying policy.

Avril McNeill, head teacher of Glenrothes High, said: “We are all deeply saddened by the news of Liam’s death and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“Liam was a cheerful, pleasant and likeable pupil, with an excellent attendance record at school.

“He will be missed within our school community.

“Our guidance teachers, psychological and community chaplaincy teams are on hand to offer support to any pupils or staff who may need it.

“We have a robust anti-bullying policy at Glenrothes High.

“Bullying in any form is unacceptable and we have a number of systems in place to support children and help them to feel safe.

“I would urge anyone who is feeling threatened or vulnerable to report this to someone they trust.”

Police Scotland said that Liam’s death was being treated as “unexplained” and investigations were continuing.

A spokeswoman said: “Police in Fife are investigating following the death of a 14-year-old boy at an address in Elgin Drive, Glenrothes.

“The incident was reported to police around 3.40pm on Sunday March 5.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Liam’s death comes after Police Scotland and NHS Fife issued a warning to parents of all secondary school pupils in Glenrothes about the circulation of prescription drugs in the area.