Auchterhouse Primary School has organised a mini-mudder.

About 300 participants are expected to take part in the event, from nursery children through to older kids and even adults.

It will take place on Sunday May 21 and will feature 10 obstacles around a 1.5km course on a farm just outside the village — and, of course, lots of mud.

The mini-mudder has been organised by parents and teachers to raise funds towards a library, which the school currently doesn’t have.

Entries are still available at auchterhouseminimudder.eventbrite.co.uk.