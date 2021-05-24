School sports day banned due to continuing Covid restrictions

School sports day as we know it has been banned thanks to Covid-19.

The annual races are a highlight of schools’ calendars, when parents gather in the playground to cheer their children on to the finish line.

But the whistle has been blown on the spectacle of the three-legged race, the egg and spoon race and the sack race for a second year.

Despite a shift to level two of Scotland’s tier system for most of the country, continuing pandemic restrictions mean pupils remain confined to their class or year groups, and visits to schools are still limited.

No spectators

Updates made this week to guidance from the Scottish Government on reducing the risk of Covid-19 bans sports day in their traditional guise.

While separate class sports days are allowed whole school events are not and parents are not allowed to spectate.

In Fife, parents were informed of the school sports day ban in a letter from executive director for education and children’s services, Carrie Lindsay.

Mrs Lindsay said: “We have been told by Scottish Government that while class sports days are allowed, whole school events are not.

“Parents will not be allowed to spectate even where class sports take place.

“We understand that this will be a real disappointment to many families, but you’ll

understand that these restrictions are still vitally important to keep you, our children and our staff safe.”

Sports day and other end-of-term events, including prize-giving ceremonies, trips and leavers’ parties, fell foul to lockdown last year, with schools closed from March to the summer holidays.

Fife parents were also told that school photographs would not be permitted inside this year, but where they were planned could be taken outdoors weather allowing.

Some transition visits are, however, being allowed for nursery children starting P1 and P7s moving to secondary school.