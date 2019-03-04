Former Dundee school ‘has become dumping ground since it closed’

Residents living near the former Menzieshill High School have claimed the area has become a “dumping ground” since its closure.

Locals on Tweed Crescent have said the area has gone “rapidly downhill” since the school shut its doors in 2016.

Thomas Curran, 78, has lived in Menzieshill for more than 35 years and claims communal footpaths near the school are now laden with rubbish.

He said it took weeks to try to get trees and branches cleared away following high winds at the turn of the year.

Mr Curran added the old school playing fields had overgrown.

He said: “The problem with the footpaths near Tweed Crescent has been going on for years.

“Since the school was closed we’ve been given the impression this area of Menzieshill has been forgotten about.

“There are beer cans, carrier bags and dog waste bags lying on the path.

“I’ve made attempts to speak with ward councillors and Dundee City Council about the issues.”

The pensioner revealed he had to take matters into his own hands by repairing some of the fencing that had been damaged by the trees.

He added: “The place is definitely going downhill. The fiasco with getting the trees removed that were damaged during the high winds recently was a nightmare.

“We get the impression everyone is passing the buck and not dealing with the problem.

“I’ve tried to speak with everyone and anyone about who is responsible for maintaining the grounds at the school site.

“The grass on the playing fields is over a foot high.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed the local authority still owned the land.

He added: “We are aware of the situation and will put measures in place to have the area tidied up.”