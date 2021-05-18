School safety: Driving bans to be trialled at three Angus primary schools from next month

A ban on driving will be introduced on the streets surrounding three Angus primary schools from next month in an effort to make the commute safer for children.

The school exclusion zones will be trialled over an 18 month period at Ferryden Primary School, in Montrose, Muirfield Primary School, in Arbroath, and Langlands Primary School, in Forfar, from Monday June 7.

Councillors approved the traffic restrictions in February following historic traffic concerns outside the region’s schools.

Surrounding streets will be closed off to vehicles in the morning and afternoon to ensure pupils can arrive and leave school safely.

Emergency services, residents with permits and blue badge holders will be exempt from the traffic order.

From 8.30-9.15am and from 2.45-3.45pm, cars will not be able to pick up or drop off children at Langlands Primary School.

The exclusions will be in place from 8.30-9.30am and 2.45-3.45pm at Ferryden and Muirfield Primary Schools.

Families are being encouraged to walk, cycle or school to school instead of taking the car.

Angus Council’s children and learning convener, councillor Derek Wann, said: “These trials are a great opportunity to improve road safety while creating a safer, more relaxed atmosphere for the children and families walking and cycling to school.

“With families making fewer car trips it will help reduce congestion and air pollution whist boosting the health of every child who is taking the additional steps to school, even if it’s just for the last few minutes of their journey.

“We’ve been working with elected members, community councils, Police Scotland, school staff and parent teaching councils to oversee the trial, ensuring adjustments are made to the plans if any potential issues have been raised.

“I look forward to seeing the evaluations following the 18-month trial to see how effective they prove to be but more importantly seeing the difference this makes to the health and safety of our children attending school.”

The local authority will be monitoring the streets before and during the trial to assess whether the traffic order should become permanent.

Certain markers will be documented, such as air quality, traffic volumes, road accidents, congestion and the update of active travel.

Communities committee convener, councillor Mark Salmond, said: “As well as the health benefits of walking, scootering or cycling that these initiatives will encourage, we have a duty of care to make sure children are as safe as possible when heading to and from school.

“School exclusion zones outside schools can create safer more pleasant spaces for young people at key points of the school day.

“The zones are being introduced on a trial basis and we will be looking very carefully at the evidence to see how effective they prove to be before making a decision to make them permanent or not.

“All interested parties will have their say during the process.”

Residents living in the affected streets can apply for a permit exempting them from restrictions through the council’s website.