Parents were left shocked at school drop off after a bus driver was involved in a ‘stand off’ with a disabled badge holder.

The incident happened outside the North East Campus on Thursday morning when the number 33 bus was attempting to make its way along Lothian Crescent.

A black car was parked on double yellow lines near the Spar shop when the bus driver reportedly beeped his horn and ‘threw a huff’ despite onlookers claiming he had plenty of room to get by.

Local mum Megan Oshea, who was dropping her two kids off at school, said she was shocked at the way the bus driver reacted during the school run stand off.

Xplore’s safety policy is for drivers to stop if they fear a crash, but Megan claimed she had to start directing traffic on the road herself as a result.

She said: “I stand with a group of mums next to the shop each morning and all of a sudden we heard this massive horn beep. The bus hadn’t even stopped yet and he was already honking his horn.

“The man in the black car was just trying to get his kids to school and although he was parked on double yellow lines he showed the driver his disabled badge and reversed further down the road, even though there was more than enough room already for him to get by.

© Supplied by Megan Oshea

“After the man moved his car the driver crossed his arms over, like a child going in the huff, and refused to move. It was unbelievable I couldn’t believe what was happening.

“There were cars starting to form a queue behind the bus, so I then had to step in and start directing traffic around it as they couldn’t see past.

“There were big work vans passing with no problem at all and one even stopped to say that there was loads of room available.

“I feel like parents always get a bad name for parking at schools, but this gentleman really wasn’t doing anything wrong and I felt so bad for him as you could see he was obviously shaken by the incident.

Megan believes the incident could have been easily resolved if the bus driver had simply asked the car driver to move but instead he “made a huge scene.”

“He also kept the passengers on the bus and wouldn’t let them off resulting in a number of children being late for school,” she said.

“It was just shocking and caused a massive scene which really didn’t need to happen.”

A spokesman for Xplore said: “We’re looking into the circumstances of this alleged incident.

“We’re aware Lothian Crescent is an area where traffic frequently builds up at the beginning and end of the school day and would ask all parents dropping off at school to park considerately so that buses and other vehicles can pass safely.”