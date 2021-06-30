School run in great-granda’s 1916 Model T Ford delights Craigiebarns Primary School cousins

Three cousins were the centre of attention when their great-granda Ally picked them up from Craigiebarns Primary School on the last day of term.

Ally Sutherland – a well-known car collector, of the Sutherland Brothers, from Carnoustie – had brought his 1916 Model T Ford.

His excited great-grandchildren Zac Lyall, nine, Eve Lyall, seven, and Mia McKenzie, also seven, were treated to a surprise drive home in the classic car.

Mia’s mum Ashley Strachan, 29, of Gutterstone, said: “The kids loved it. They were so surprised and their friends all came over to look at the car, it was really nice.

“It was brilliant to see the smiles on their wee faces. My granda loved it too, he loves stuff like that.”

Family tradition

Ally, 81, says it is a family tradition, having picked up Ashley and his other grandchildren in many a classic car over the years.

He and his late brothers William and Kenneth were all avid car collectors, so much so that their hobby led them to open their own business restoring classic cars.

Based in Carnoustie, Sutherland Brothers ran for 35 years creating quite a reputation in the town.

At one point Ally was the only person in the area with a Model T Ford, having first bought it in the 1980s, sold it and bought another two, then bought back his 1916 favourite around a year ago.

He said: “I was brought up on a farm up north, I’ve always had a thing for old tractors and cars. It was just a hobby and it grew from there.”

Ally now has eight classic cars, ranging from 1920s Austins to a 1960 Mini and 1980 Lotus, which he maintains to the highest standard.

He said: “I’m in loads of car clubs, especially with the Austins. We drive them up to the Western Isles, down south, the Lake District.

“We pack up a trailer and go camping. Do a rally, go for a run in the cars then back to the campsite and go somewhere else the next day – it’s brilliant.”

Ally says the cars do not need too much maintenance, just a ‘clean up’ and off he goes.