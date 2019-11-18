School pupils in Dundee team up to make community a greener place

Pupils from Baldragon Academy and Sidlaw View Primary School have teamed up to make their community a bit greener whilst the older pupils gain qualifications.

Hailed by their teachers as “inspirations”, a team of Baldragon pupils have volunteered as “eco prefects” for the school whilst choosing an environmental skills class which is awarded with SCQF points just like any other subject.

The class is led by teacher Heather Anderson however she says it is a team effort and the ideas come from the pupils about what they want to do.

She said: “The pupils get to choose what they want to investigate and what changes they want to see made to the school to improve our environment.

“They are such a great group and hearing the passion they have is amazing.

“They inspire me every day with their drive to make a change.”

Sixth-year pupil Mia McIntyre chose the environmental skills class as she feels that students haven’t had the opportunity to before.

“The environment is such a big thing just now on social media so it is encouraging to see the school giving us the opportunity which we haven’t had before,” she said.

“In the skills class you pick a certain topic and show how you want to change the effects it has and what actions you would take to do that.

“I chose ways in which cutting out single-use items can help. I have focused on things like fast fashion and will be organising a clothes drive for people to donate the items they don’t wear anymore to charities.

“The class also gives you SCQF points which is good for when you are applying to university.”

Fellow pupil, 17-year-old Hugh Sloane said the recent climate protests inspired him to try to tackle eco problems in the school and further afield.

He said: “When the climate strike happened in the town and we were encouraged to go and take part, I saw all the young people coming together and being really passionate about the environment and wanting to make a change.

“I think it is much less of an older person’s problem now and more young people are getting involved and using their voice.

“To be honest it is going to be affecting us the most in the future – it’s our world.”

Senior pupils are not just thinking about the effects on the planet, 17-year-old Kendall Smith is focusing on the positive effects on mental health that a greener planet could have.

The S6 pupil said: “At the school we are working towards our green flag and to get it you need to focus on three sections, one is health and wellbeing.

“I am currently trying to show the benefits that things like nature walks can have on of mental health and how a clean environment can be beneficial.

“We are focusing on gender equality and safe spaces at the minute so we are hoping to go out on nature walks together which ties in with the environmental aspect.”

The basis of the school’s aim have come from a review carried out by S6 student Abbie Denyer who said she was shocked by what she found.

“I reviewed all aspects of the eco side of the school and was actually really shocked at how bad it was.

“It was especially bad with things like waste paper, plastic and food.

“We are now basing a lot of things that we want to improve on the review and change what was really needing worked on.

“It is going to benefit not just us but the incoming pupils.”

Future pupils of Baldragon include Rebecca, Summer and Lennon who are all pupils at Sidlaw View Primary.

They are currently volunteers at the school and each week clear up litter not only from the school but also in surrounding streets and gardens alongside Baldragon’s eco prefects.

Rebecca Davie, 10, said: “I wanted to volunteer to save the turtles because lots of people have been talking about them recently.”

While Summer Rowan, 9, added: “I would like to take the environmental skills class when I am older and continue the good work at Baldragon.”

Sidlaw View teacher, Graeme Stewart, said: “It is not just about improving inside the school gates we are working with the community and the kids take what they have learned home too.”