School league tables: Evening Telegraph ranks Tayside and Fife schools on Higher success rate

The Tele Schools League ranks for the first time Tayside and Fife schools on their Higher success.
And topping the inaugural list is the Community School of Auchterarder, where 54% of last year’s leavers gained five or more Highers.
In second place is Angus’ top performing school, Monifieth High School, with the same percentage but a lower virtual comparator figure.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe