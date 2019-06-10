School choirs from across Tayside take part in hotly-contested singing competition at Caird Hall

One of the largest school music initiatives in the country took place in the Caird Hall last night.

School choirs battled it out at a hotly-contested singing competition.

Primary-age groups from across Tayside took part in the Glee Challenge Finals in Caird Hall, with each choir tasked with performing a routine based around a popular song.

Hundreds of spectators and participants crammed into the Caird Hall to take part in the competition, which organisers believe is the largest of its kind in Scotland.

A spokesman for organisers the Frisson Foundation said: “We believe this to be one of the largest School music initiatives in Scotland, with 175 schools taking part in 35 events so far this year.

“More than 6,000 children have been involved.

“After last night’s event we will be in the region of 16,000 spectators. If we factor the children in over 21,000 people will have attended our events.”