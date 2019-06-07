School children learn life-saving skills at Safe Taysiders event

Hundreds of schoolchildren from across Perth and Kinross have been equipped with life-saving skills following a two-week safety course.

The Safe Taysiders event, at the Fair City’s Queens Barracks, was aimed at P7 pupils from all local authority schools.

Organised by the local community safety partnership, with backing from Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), 1,500 pupils were given advice on how to respond in emergencies inside and outside the home.

They also explored other issues such as gas safety, cyber security, the environment, farming, flooding and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Staff from SSEN joined 15 other organisations for the annual event.

Samantha O’Connor, of SSEN, said: “It’s great to meet so many enthusiastic young members of our community who are interested in finding out more about how to stay safe.”

SSEN’s stand at the event included a mock substation and safety signage to remind youngsters of the dangers of playing near electrical equipment.

Chris Smith, of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, organised the event this year. He said: “Altogether we informed more than 1,500 primary seven children from every school within Perth and Kinross.”