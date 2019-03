A school bus has collided with a lorry on the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen.

The collision occurred on the southbound A90 near Drumlithie.

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash and the road is passable, but motorists will face some delays.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told the Evening Express: “We have been called to a report of a crash between a lorry and a bus on the A90.

“It was reported to us at around 3.15pm.

“Vehicles are able to pass but traffic is building up.”