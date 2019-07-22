UK: Schock as gull swoops down and flies away with DOG from garden

A distraught dog owner has issued an appeal to find her miniature chihuahua after it was snatched by a seagull from her garden.

The four-year-old dog called Gizmo was in the garden of Becca Hill’s house in Paignton, in southern England, when a seagull swooped down and flew away with the small pup in its beak.

The incident was witnessed by Becca’s shocked partner yesterday afternoon Devon Live reports.

Paignton lies near the south coast of England, around three miles from Torquay and 30 miles from Plymouth.

The dog, a male and brown and white in coulour is still missing.

Becca, 24, is hoping the power of social media and the press will help reunite her back with her dog.

She said: “My partner was in the garden putting the washing out at the time and suddenly he saw it swoop down. It carried Gizmo a fair way as we couldn’t see him anymore. I have no idea if he was dropped or where he is now.”

Becca, said that she has heard of this happening but never expected it to happen to her or any of her three chihuahuas.

Gizmo is still missing and several people are helping with the search. Anyone with information is asked to call 07774 724 797.

There are several recorded incident of birds attacking small dogs in the UK in recent years.

In July 2015, gulls attacked and killed a dog, in Newquay, Cornwall, leaving a sight “like a murder scene”, the pet’s owner Emily Vincent said at the time.

It happened just two months after a chiuhaua was killed in Devon in similar circumstances.

The latest attack comes just days after the Tele was out and about asking people their thougths on menacing gulls in the city – with our poll showing more than 79% of readers backing a gull cull to reduce numbers.

There have been countless tales of people having food stolen from their hands, but none as yet of small dogs being abducted by the birds.

Last year, hairdresser Ashley Mackey was set upon by six gulls who took her bagel, as she walked through the city centre.

Another incident occurred last year, when a woman was hospitalised, after a gull “walloped” her on the head.

Discussing Gizmo’s abduction by gulls in Devon, an RSPB spokesman said: “This must be extremely upsetting for the dog’s owner. Fortunately these types of incidents are very rare and not typical gull behaviour.”