Scheming Dundee mum must pay back £20k or go to jail

A scheming mum who lied to benefits bosses that she had split from her husband and raked in £20,000 in handouts was told she will go to jail for a year — if she doesn’t pay back the money.

Elizabeth Moir told the Department for Work and Pensions she was a single mum and had split from her husband Ian.

But in reality they were living under the same roof, sharing a bank account and taking holidays together.

Moir was ordered to pay the money back within six months — but failed to.

On Wednesday, her lawyer asked Dundee Sheriff Court for an extension until next January to pay the money back because it will allow her husband to access his pension early and clear the debt.

A sheriff told Moir she had until midnight on January 19 to hand over the money — or face a year in jail.

Sheriff Alastair Brown told her: “I will fix the alternative in event of non payment as 12 months’ imprisonment.”

The court earlier heard a probe was launched after Moir told Dundee City Council her husband — who works full-time for tyre firm Michelin — had not lived with her between 1997 and 2013.

Neighbours told investigators that they had in fact been living together with their children the entire time.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said: “In October 2010 she notified the DWP they had separated. At annual reviews she declared some changes in her circumstances but maintained she was single.

“During the period both her and her husband maintained two joint bank accounts. Household expenses were paid from there. They were jointly on the accused’s Motability car insurance policy. They had also been taking holidays abroad together.

“The accused’s husband denied any knowledge of a joint tax credit claim.

“He said he had returned to the matrimonial home in 2010 but that they had remained separate until 2012 when they reconciled. Neighbours said they had lived together at the property as a family for at least 10 years.”

Moir, 52, of Traquair Gardens, Dundee, pleaded guilty on summary complaint to a charge under the Tax Credits Act committed between October 2010 and August 2013.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin, defending, said: “She’s been a law-abiding person and in employment until ill-health hit her. In my submission there are exceptional circumstances in this case. Her husband left and then returned. She has not informed the benefits agency that he was back.”

At a hearing in January Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC imposed a community payback order with 240 hours unpaid work, two years supervision and £20,000 compensation to the DWP.

She was also placed on a restriction of liberty order confining to her home from 7pm til 7am every day for 12 weeks.