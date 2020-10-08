Film director visits Dundee mural dedicated to his hit film Schemers

The director behind new Dundee movie Schemers has headed back to his childhood city to visit artwork dedicated to his hit film.

David McLean travelled from Bangkok where he now lives to visit family and friends in Dundee – and made a special trip to look at the new mural by local graffiti artist Symon Matheson, also known as Syke.

The artist, who has created a number of works around the city including a tribute to the late Grouchos owner Alastair “Breeks” Brodie, wanted to celebrate the film for shining a positive spotlight on Dundee.

Symon said: “I decided to paint the piece as the film is directly associated with the city. Dundee is a great place and has the potential to be even better.

“Any promotion of the positive aspects of our city has to be a good thing.

“I haven’t had the chance to check the film out myself yet as I have been really busy lately however I have heard how fantastic it is and I am really looking forward to seeing it. I have liked the look of it since the trailer was released.”

The film was inspired by David McLean’s account of his teenage years in ’80s Dundee as a rookie promoter.

Young Davie, played by Conor Berry, tries his hand at becoming a music promoter but has run ins with the local mob who run the city’s venues.

And, despite a near disaster with an Iron Maiden gig, Davie somehow manages to come out on top.

David – who also wrote the movie – decided to visit Dundee before heading to London to work on a sequel and spotted the mural on Mary Ann Lane.

The director said Syke’s work was “genius” and there was only one problem with his home visit – not seeing his beloved team play.

He said: “It is great to get back to Dundee, meeting old friends and visiting old haunts, which are mainly pubs.

“I managed to visit the Schemers art work created by Syke and it is absolutely brilliant – the guy is a genius.

“I am doing a lot of promotion for the movie and trying to keep things ticking over whilst I am here but it has been really good to have people come up to me to say how much they enjoyed the film. The only downer is I’m not going to see Dundee United play.

“I love the fresh air here and walking on the beach, it has been great for me to reconnect with the city. Dundee is a special place and I am looking forward to bringing my wife and two daughters back over for another visit, they love it here too.”

Schemers was named as the top new release in the UK cinema charts following its release in nearly 200 cinemas.

David said: “It actually feels like I am dreaming and I will wake up any minute. I want to say thanks to everyone who helped make it happed and to every single person who bought a ticket.

“As a proud Dundonian I hope I showed Dundee in a good light.”