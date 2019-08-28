Scheme sees nurses visiting watering holes in Dundee offering free blood pressure tests

It sounded like the dream job…quit work early and head to the pub.

But this was no ordinary session and it was deadly serious.

Wellbeing community nurses have been on a pub crawl with a difference … and they are helping to save lives.

The unorthodox scheme involves two nurses visiting watering holes in Dundee and offering free five-minute blood pressure tests.

It is simple and painless.

And it could save a life. In some cases, it already has.

The results so far have shown that several people have been advised to check in with their GP following higher than normal statistics. Better safe than sorry.

The latest hostelry to be visited was Albert Street’s Harlequins bar and by the time the equipment was set up there was the beginning of an orderly queue.

First up from the punters was Joe Dignan, 65, from Albert Street, and he nestled into his chair without a whimper.

He rolled up his left sleeve while seated in the area of the pub normally reserved for darts players and was pleased with the outcome.

Joe said: “I think it is a very good idea and at the end of the day it could save a life.

“It didn’t cost anything and it was painless. I think it is something that should be recommended for lots of people and I am definitely going to follow up their advice.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Barmaid Wendy Cobb also took part in the screenings and said: “Mine went well, which I am very pleased about.

“I have worked here for two years and this is the first time I have seen something like this.

“The nurses just come in after asking if it is OK for a visit and we cleared the darts area but they were also working from tables.

“A lot of people won’t go to their doctor but if it is in front of them like this then they will give it a go. A lot of our customers started taking the tests once they had seen a few guys go forward.”

She added: “I know it sounds silly and people may laugh at it taking place in a pub, but at least they are getting it done and it could end up saving their lives.”

© DC Thomson

Pub manager Stephen Dewar, 24, said: “I am all for it.

“When I heard the nurses wanted to come in and take blood pressure readings I thought it was great. Some of the guys mumbled at first but then they got right into it.

“After all, it is for the good of their health.”

The idea behind the bp-in-pubs-screenings is to take the test to the people.

Experts reckon it will garner better results and they dismiss the “white coat syndrome” where patients turn up after waiting several anxious weeks for an appointment then provide a false higher score due to stress.

© DC Thomson

Two of the people involved in the city project, and who popped into Harlequins yesterday were Karen Angus, community wellbeing nurse, and Susan Dye, a community health nurse.

They coaxed punters to take part and gave out helpful advice.

I even took part myself and although my results were a little bit higher than normal I have been given tips to reduce my numbers and boost my health.

It was easy to take part in very relaxed surroundings, helped with a glass of white wine to ease any pre-test nerves.

Roll up the left sleeve, the arm band is slipped on like a football captain then it is pumped tighter to gain an accurate reading.

After that, the band releases and for me it was time to finish the wine. Simple.