Scheme to help pupils get on their bikes

A five-figure funding boost has helped the wheel turn full circle on a programme to help Angus youngsters become safer cyclists.

The £20,000 support will see the local rollout of Cycling Scotland’s Bikeability programme in the area, with volunteers and teachers being trained to pass on the skills.

Bikeability Scotland is the modern day form of the old cycling proficiency scheme, a programme familiar to some of those being trained up as volunteers for the new drive.

The local project is a joint collaboration between the Angus Cycle Hub social enterprise and Angus Active Schools, and is being funded and supported by Angus Council and Cycling Scotland.

Bikeability is intended for delivery within the school setting and youngsters from primaries five to seven will benefit.

Angus Cycle Hub director Scott Francis said: “We are delighted to be able to support this project and we hope that by assisting young people with cycle training it will increase the amount of youngsters who choose to cycle to school and for pleasure and give them the necessary skills to cycle safely on roads, while benefitting from the numerous health and environmental benefits of cycling.”