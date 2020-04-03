Scammers targeting vulnerable in Tayside and Fife during coronavirus pandemic

Heartless criminals are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic by playing on people’s emotions and insecurities, say police.

Reports of fraud and attempted fraud are soaring amid the Covid-19 pandemic, prompting Police Scotland to issue a warning for people to be aware.

Max Mulholland, 31, from Wormit, said he received a scam text asking him to click a link and update his bank details.

He said: “I didn’t click the link as I’m quite aware of these things but the text was convincing so others might have.

“It’s sad that at this time there are people trying to take advantage.”

Officers report a surge in scammers turning up on doorsteps offering to do shopping, selling products and so-called cures or testing kits, and requesting donations to help victims.

Elderly and vulnerable people are most at risk of being targeted, however police say anyone can fall victim as criminals use “clever” tactics to “play on people’s emotions and insecurities”.

Potential victims have also reported receiving text messages or letters claiming to be official police notices issuing a fixed penalty for breaching government conditions of isolation and social distancing.

And similar letters or emails claiming to offer individuals government funded financial support payments have also been received.

Companies have also been targeted and some have reported cold calls suggesting a legal requirement to have certain measures in place by a specific deadline.

And fake websites and social media pages have been set up allegedly fundraising for coronavirus victims or selling cures or testing kits.

Chief Superintendent David Duncan, Safer Communities Division at Police Scotland, said: “We are aware that community groups are being set up to help vulnerable members of our communities and we do not, in any way, want to impact on the good work being carried out.

“However it is imperative that we are all aware that vulnerable people can be seen as easy targets by criminals seeking to take advantage of this unprecedented and dynamic situation.

“Criminals can be very clever and play on your emotions and insecurities. If someone comes to your door claiming to be from a legitimate organisation, always ask for identification.

“Don’t give people money or your bank details if they come to your door and offer to do shopping for you if you don’t know them and never give your debit or credit card and PIN to anyone.”

