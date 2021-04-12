‘Scam’ cons disabled Dundee woman out of cash for fake diamond

A disabled Dundee woman was conned out of £175 for a diamond pendant which turned out to be fake.

Violet Shephard shelled out for the jewellery after spotting it for sale on the Facebook Marketplace, and even paid petrol money to the seller after she drove from Broughty Ferry to deliver it.

Violet had the diamond tested in Dundee city centre following the purchase, and was surprised to find it was a fake.

But after sending the seller a Facebook message to complain and ask for a refund, Violet was blocked and unable to make any further contact.

‘Do the right thing’

Police Scotland advised Violet the matter was a civil one, and said she should seek advice from a lawyer.

But Violet explained she was unlikely to do this as she may end up paying more in legal fees than she did for the necklace.

“I just want the woman to come forward and do the right thing,” Violet said, adding that it wasn’t really about the money, but the way she had since been treated.

“I am disabled and have health conditions, including breathing problems, I can’t go out and find her and now she has blocked me.”

Violet, 56, said the woman had arrived with a man and both were wearing face masks.

“The man kept looking away like he didn’t want to be recognised,” she said.

“I am very angry about the game she played on me.”

© Supplied

The seller did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Use caution online

Marjorie Gibson, head of operations with Advice Direct Scotland, which runs consumeradvice.scot, said: “It can be hard to make a safe choice when you are shopping online.

“We encourage people to always use caution when buying from an online seller for the first time, even on mainstream marketplaces or social media.

“Unfortunately, there are lots of fake goods on sale on marketplaces, and it’s very easy to get caught out.

“If possible, always use a credit card if spending over £100 – your purchase will be protected under the Consumer Credit Act.

“Our advisers can offer free, impartial and practical advice to anyone who has been scammed, and we encourage people to get in touch with us so that we can help protect more consumers.

“If you have concerns about a trader acting unlawfully, and potentially breaching your rights as a consumer, then you can also report this to your local Trading Standards department.”