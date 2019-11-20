Scaffolder from Dundee attacked partner and police officers after booze-fuelled bus journey

A sozzled scaffolder attacked his partner and police officers after a booze-fuelled bus journey from Birmingham.

Sean Anderson turned violent after his girlfriend refused to let him inside her home because of his drunken state.

The 30-year-old began pushing the woman before lashing out at four police officers.

It was revealed at Dundee Sheriff Court that it was actually Anderson who called the police because he was being refused access to the woman’s home. The court heard Anderson drank to excess for over nine hours to “pass time” on a bus from Birmingham to Dundee.

He called the woman just before 3am to ask her to let him inside the house.

“When opening the door, the complainer saw the accused was highly intoxicated and slurring his words,” prosecutor Carol Doherty said.

“The accused began grabbing the complainer, pushing and pulling her from side to side in the doorway. This was seen by police who made their way towards the address.”

Anderson, of Hebrides Drive, ran inside the house after spotting the officers who chased after him. He then began to lash out with his arms while they tried to arrest him before being restrained on the floor.

After having leg restraints placed on him, Anderson began spitting on the floor.

When appearing from custody, Anderson pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner by seizing her body, pushing her and repeatedly pulling her on November 15 on White Craig Loan. He also admitted acting aggressively, lashing out with his arms and legs, spitting on the floor and struggling violently with four police officers.

Anika Jethwa, defending, said that Anderson, who works across the UK as a scaffolder, was “deeply ashamed” by his actions.

Anderson was fined £700.