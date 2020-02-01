‘Save yourself a lifetime of grief’ – local man’s warning over tinnitus ahead of Dundee event

A local man who developed tinnitus after a gig has issued a stern warning to others to protect their hearing before it’s too late.

David Cruickshanks, 55, went to see rockers From The Jam – made up of former members of legendary band The Jam – in Edinburgh in 2014 and has lived with “the sound of a bleeding radiator” reverberating in his head ever since.

The Falklands War veteran believes the condition – which has psychological causes as well as physical – was triggered by a “flight or fight” response linked to anxiety.

Ahead of an information event for tinnitus sufferers in Dundee this Saturday, he has urged people to protect their hearing – or face the debilitating consequences.

He said: “For many years I would get quite anxious around loud noises, and I would have a flight or fight response to them or situations like noisy cinemas or football matches.

“Quite often I would take the flight response and leave. I’ve never worked out why that was.

“At the time of the concert I was taking citalopram, which dulls the (fight or flight) response.

“As soon as the band started I felt this thump in my chest, it was quite punchy, but I decided to stick it out for the gig. The result was tinnitus.”

Tinnitus is classically associated with a ringing-type noise, but can sound like a buzzing, hissing or throbbing.

David wears hearing aids which emit sounds of a similar tone to his condition in a bid to offset some of the noises – but it never truly goes away.

The Strathmiglo man added: “It’s here, even talking now – 24/7, 365 days a year. But it depends on how busy my brain is.

“Talking and listening, or keeping myself busy, it’s not at the front of my mind, but if I’m sitting watching TV or sitting quietly it can be quite bad.

“I would describe it as generally being pretty uncomfortable – and incredibly difficult to control.

“On any given day it could be a huge part of my life or on another it’s not. I know a lot of people that have struggled with it.”

He added that, where possible, people need to minimise their risk of exposure to the condition – or live to regret it.

“Getting a ringing in your ear for 30 seconds isn’t tinnitus. For me it’s like sticking your ear against a radiator you’re bleeding 365 days a year.

“It’s very simple – if you’re going to a gig stick quality ear protectors in your ears and save yourself a lifetime of grief.”

To mark Tinnitus Week next week, the British Tinnitus Association is holding an information event at the Apex City Quay Hotel tomorrow for existing sufferers.

It estimates there are 16,000 tinnitus sufferers in the city – more than 10% of the population.

Places at the event are free but must be registered for at www.tinnitus.org.uk/dundee, by calling 0114 260 9933 or by emailing events@tinnitus.org.uk