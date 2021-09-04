Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SaturTAY Night Fakeaway: Pub quiz to raise money for Dundee mental health charities

By Emma O'Neill
September 4, 2021, 11:13 am
Charity pub quiz
The pub quiz will raise funds for two mental health charities. Supplied

A zoom pub quiz which spiralled out of control is now hosting a live charity night in Dundee.

Steven Elder originally started hosting the pub quiz as a way to get through the first lockdown.

While it started with just friends and family, he said it soon “got out of control”.

Charity pub quiz dundee poster
The quiz, named SaturTAY Night Takeaway, is selling fast. Supplied.

“It started with just four people,” Steven said.

“Next thing we knew we were six weeks into this thing, and had a leader board going and had way over 100 people, with around 40 families attending every week.”

Steven said that he was “100% surprised” about the popularity of his quiz.

“We had people asking every single week if their family could join and be part of it.

“I was able to say yes until a certain point where every single round I was going away for 15 minutes to count all the answers.

“So I had to call a cap on it.

“Eventually all the quizzes I made I just sent to other people and they started running their own quiz nights with their families.

“I was surprised, but no one had anything really except for going home or if you’re working from home, switching the laptop off and sitting in front of the TV.

Dundee pub quiz Rangers top
A signed Rangers strip will be auctioned off at the event. Supplied

“It was something different that everyone really bought into, which was good.”

Creating a live event

Steven knew he had something special on his hands, and made the decision to create a live event.

“Once we had such a strong crowd, I knew there was legs in it to be able to take it live,” he said.

“And why not? If you’ve got that many people who have not had a night out in so long, no one was getting on holiday, so we knew it was a bit of a prime opportunity to have a charity fundraiser.

“It’s been well over a year in planning now, so I hope it’s going to be a great success on the night.”

Now, Steven hopes to use the pub quiz to raise funds for two mental health charities.

“We decided to raise funds with it for the Tayside Health Fund, which is part of the NHS Tayside,” he said.

Pub Quiz Malmaison
The event will be held at the Malmaison. Kim Cessford/DCT Media

“I know there’s been a lot of stories on young peoples mental health and young people taking their lives during the pandemic, a few of them have been people we’ve known and been friends with.

“So we’re also going to split it with Feeling Strong, which is a local Dundee mental health charity.”

Items from local businesses, as well as Dundee, United and Rangers, will be auctioned and raffled off at the event.

The event, named SaturTAY Night Fakeaway, will be hosted at the Malmaison in Dundee on September 18, and is already selling fast.

Steven added: “We’ve got an all singing all dancing quiz night followed by Eat the Peach playing into the wee hours of the morning.

“We’re aiming to raise about £5,000 so we can split that between both charities.”

Tickets can be booked through Steven.