Video: Piper performs tune at Munro peak following Sarah Buick’s Ben Nevis death

A bagpiper has paid an emotional performance at the top of a Munro, in memory of Dundonian Sarah Buick, who died after climbing Ben Nevis.

Grant MacLeod filmed himself atop Stob Bàn in the Mamores mountain range in Lochaber on Sunday as he commemorated Sarah’s passing.

Sarah went missing shortly after posting a selfie at the peak of the UK’s tallest mountain on June 22. Her body was discovered almost 2,000ft down from the 4,413ft summit two days later.

The 24-year-old’s body was officially identified today.

‘Her sense of adventure resonated with me’

Grant, from Glenelg in the Highlands, said while he didn’t know Sarah, “her sense of adventure resonated with him”.

Grant, 35, said today: “I often do tributes from the hills with the pipes for various occasions, and this one struck me, like many other sad tragedies in the hills.

“Sands of Kawait is a tune often played for such occasions and I thought it was quite appropriate.

“I didn’t know Sarah, but could relate to her sense of adventure and it resonated with me. Sadly, like many before her, she was taken, doing what she loved.”

Speaking from the top of the mountain before Sunday’s performance, Grant said: “This is a tune in memory of Sarah Buick from Dundee, who sadly lost her life here in the Scottish mountains this week.

“It’s also for all those people affected by people lost in the mountains over the years.”

Sarah was last seen at the top of Ben Nevis on June 22 where she took a selfie at about 5am.

Police and mountain rescue teams searched for two days before finding her on the mountain.

She was described by her co-workers as an eager hillwalker with a “bubbly personality.”

A fundraiser has since been set up in her memory by three Fife youngsters.

The cash will go to Sarah’s family and the Scottish Mountain Rescue Service.

Fellow hillwalker Fiona Campbell said: “Very sad to hear this, I’ve been thinking of Sarah since she went missing.

“Although I’m careful when I walk the Munros on my own, this happening to Sarah has brought it home to how dangerous the hills can be.”