Santa’s postbag could be bursting at seams when Stobswell letter drop-off launches this weekend

A former beauty parlour has been transformed into a winter wonderland ahead of the unveiling of Santa’s own Stobswell post office.

With just a matter of weeks until Christmas Day the premises on the corner of Albert Street and Eliza Street has been transformed with candy canes and Christmas wreathes.

Stobswell Forum has converted the building into a drop-off point for childrens’ letters and also for food bank donations.

Local artist, Symon Mathieson, known as Syke, has been putting the finishing touches to the outside ahead of the launch on Saturday.

© Supplied by Dougie Nicolson

Colin Clement, chairman, said: “We’ve done work with Symon in the past and the exterior of the building is looking great, Hillcrest have kindly allowed us an opportunity to use the building.

“Usually events like this would be planned months in advance but with all things Covid-19 the preparation time has been a lot less.

“It will be a trial year but we are hoping the Santa Letter drop off point could become a permanent fixture in the festive celebrations in Stobswell for years to come.

“Hopefully it will encourage additional footfall to the area – we will be open from 10am this Saturday.

“The site will also be used as drop-off point where people could donate toiletries, food and PPE items that we will be supplying to the foodbanks and the Brooksbank Centre”.

Meanwhile, Symon said he was delighted to help the forum out and he was now and well truly in the festive spirit.

He added: “It’s great the kids are going to be able to post the letters into Santa. There has been some positive feedback to what I was doing, it’s taken me about a day to do in total.

“In working on this it maybe has edged me slightly closer into the Christmas spirit and it was good fun doing it.”

It also comes as discussions are due to be held on how Stobswell, and other shopping precincts, could be improved through £500,000 of funding as part of the council’s Spaces For People project.

Despite some concerns regarding the removal of parking spaces from local businesses there was some streets where both believed they could emulate the success of Union Street, which was pedestrianised earlier this year.

Symon added: “I think there is potential where streets like Eliza Street and Craigie Street could be used in a similar fashion.

“There has been some talk of transforming more of the frontages of buildings which I think would be great.”

Colin added: “There are about five or six spaces we have earmarked which are essentially dead spaces at the moment.

“Eliza Street could be an example where an outdoor space could be of benefit to local eateries if there was an outdoor space.

“As a community we need to start looking at ways we can work differently.”