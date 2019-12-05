Santa’s grotto in Lochee to throw its doors open this weekend

Santa’s grotto is throwing its doors open on Lochee High Street this weekend.

Organisers are expecting hundreds of people to flock to the event when it launches on Saturday with a host of attractions.

Families are being invited to bring their children along for the chance to meet Santa and receive a free selection box.

It is all being organised by the community group Love Lochee.

Santa is coming back to Lochee High Street!!!!! Posted by Love Lochee on Monday, 18 November 2019

Spokeswoman Heather Henry reckons it will be one of the most popular days in the area.

She said: “We are using the shop unit at 112 High Street which most local people will remember as T Berry’s carpet shop as it used to operate from there.

“The grotto opens at 11am on Saturday and will run until 2pm.

“We are also going to open the grotto again with the same hours the following Saturday, December 14.

“The theme for this year’s event is from the film Frozen 2, so we will have characters Anna and Elsa on hand to meet the children.

“There is also going to be an arts and crafts section, plus a place for the children to write their letters to Santa and post them.

“Meanwhile, The Hub just a few doors up will be open, providing more arts and crafts, hot chocolate and raffles, plus a cake and candy stall.

“The money raised from the events will go back into Love Lochee for future projects.”