Santa Claus is coming to Mid Craigie and Linlathen – and every good girl and boy will get a surprise under the tree.

Brooksbank Community Centre is currently playing host to Santa and his elves to make sure that local children don’t go without this Christmas.

And just to make doubly sure of that, the centre has set up its own Santa post box to receive letters to the big man.

Centre manager Ginny Lawson said: “This Christmas, our plans were originally to hold an outside grotto.

“Due to risks and restrictions in Level 3, we had to quickly rethink. We managed to secure a share of the new Community City Festive Fund, selection boxes from Dundee Bairns, and a donation towards lights from Angus Housing.

“We’ve also received cash and gift donations from centre users, colleagues from other frontline services and our own team.

“Our 10ft tree arrives just on time on Monday for our first outdoor Christmas display. We are so excited, but at the same time a bit anxious as this is all new for us.

“Each Monday and Wednesday, we will have to set up the display just before dark for around 3.30pm and then pack it all away again at 7.30pm.

“We would love to have a display each day but we just can’t risk some of these expensive lights going missing or being vandalised. ”

© Mhairi Edwards

She added: “We have recruited two of our staff as Santas and we are just finishing our handmade post box.

“The idea is for families to come and see the display over a four-hour slot. Children up to the age of 16 can post their letters to Santa.

“Brooksbank will have a standard letter and lots of pencils on site for those who haven’t done a letter before coming along.

“We will be encouraging parents to list all the children in their home and address so we can send everyone a Christmas letter.

“Local children will hopefully receive a visit from Santa, along with a wee gift, in the run up to Christmas – socially distanced and contactless, of course.”

Ginny appealed to the community to donate toys for babies and toddlers up to three years and more gifts for boys and girls aged 13-16, when they see Santa in Mid Craigie.

“If anyone can afford it, then a gift would really welcome,” she said.

As self-designated ‘lead elf’ Ginny said she was really looking forward to bringing some cheer and hope to the community.

© Mhairi Edwards

“We are situated in a great community but people have all had such a hard year, so doing something locally for me is crucial,” she explained.

“I want to thank people in the area for their commitment to following guidelines to help keep everyone safe. I also want to thank frontline staff for continuing to deliver services throughout this pandemic.

“I really hope that next year we can start to rebuild our centre for group work and reopen our café. I would also urge anyone worried about debt or money issues to contact one of the city’s advice services, including our own.”

The dates to see Santa in Mid Craigie are, Mondays; November 30, December 7, and December 14, and Wednesdays; December 2, 9 and 16 – with all displays from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

After the last event on December 16, the elves will be busy going through all the letters and arranging replies or visits.