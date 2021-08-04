Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sandy Strachan: Dundee FC fan who cheered Dons in Gothenburg dies aged 85

By Chris Ferguson
August 4, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 4, 2021, 12:33 pm
Sandy Strachan.
Sandy Strachan, who has died aged 85, was a proud Dundee FC fan who went to Gothenburg in 1983 to cheer on rivals Aberdeen FC in their greatest European adventure.

After all, Sandy’s wife of 63 years, Evelyn, is the sister  of former Dons assistant boss Archie Knox.

Sandy, who spent most of his career as a cable jointer with major utility companies, was often mistaken for being a Knox alongside Evelyn’s siblings – the late Jimmy, Arthur and Mag, and surviving siblings Archie and Jack.

Sandy Strachan and Archie Knox at Old Trafford.

But despite his affection for his relative’s teams, for Sandy no football achievement could surpass Dundee’s 1962 league winning season.

He was born at the top of Hilltown, Dundee, and later settled in Broughty Ferry.

Along the way, he worked at Caledon shipyard, Dundee, travelled the world with the army, raised a family and enjoyed retirement with Evelyn.

Sandy and Evelyn Strachan.

Sandy was educated at Butterburn primary school and Rockwell High School, Dundee, before serving his time as a plumber Caledon shipyard, Dundee.

He met his future wife, Evelyn Knox, who came from a farming family in the Forfar area, at the dancing in Dundee.

National Service

Sandy was called up for National Service with the 13th/18th Royal Hussars and served in England, Germany and Malaya.

During his time in the forces, Sandy was given permission to marry Evelyn in 1958.
Sandy sold his prized bicycle to fund their wedding and the two enjoyed a honeymoon in Alloway, home of Robert Burns, before he returned to the army in Germany.

The couple soon had two sons, Fraser and Ewan, and Sandy started his career with utilities. He was a high-voltage transformer cable jointer with firms including Hydro Electric and BT.

Sandy and Evelyn with family members, from left, Sarah, Amy, Ruth, Sandy and Claire.

Sandy’s youngest son Ewan followed in his father’s footsteps with a career at BT.

His eldest son Fraser, who was a minister, sadly died in 1991 but Fraser’s daughter, Claire was born just seven days later.

Sandy was affectionately known as Ratbag to his family – including daughters-in-law Lorraine and Julie, and his four granddaughters, Sarah, Amy, Claire and Ruth.

Sandy’s granddaughter Ruth Strachan, said her grandad was proud and supportive of his brother-in-law Archie’s career in football and often reminisced of his travels to support him.

Mr and Mrs Strachan’s 60th wedding anniversary at Blair Castle, front left, Gareth, Teddy the dog, Sarah, Ewan, Evelyn, Julie, Sandy, Amy, Blair, Ruth, Kane.

He was there with brother-in-law Jimmy in Gothenburg in 1983 when Aberdeen won the European Cup Winners’ Cup. Evelyn and Archie’s father did not attend because he had an aversion to flying.

Gordon Strachan and Sandy Strachan.

Sandy and his sons were at Wembley in 1990 to watch Manchester United and Crystal Palace in the FA Cup Final, however, he did not attend the replay five days later.

Three years ago, Sandy and Evelyn celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at Blair Castle, Blair Atholl. It was the day the couple’s great-granddaughter, Phoebe, was born.

Church singer

Ruth said: “My Ratbag could often be found at my nannie’s side at Chalmers Ardler Church, singing offkey.

“He was also a very sociable man who enjoyed a joke and a drink with friends from the snug bar at the Dee Club, to GJs, the Three Barrels or Lochee bowling club

“His life was full. He went from being a young Hilltown boy, to a Knox brother, to a young married soldier in Malaya, to a cable jointer with BT, a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He moved from Hilltown to Ardler to Broughty Ferry.”

