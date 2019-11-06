Sam’s global recognition: Dundee worker who used to be homeless is flown to the States for award

A Dundee man who lived on the streets has received recognition in the US after turning his life around.

Sam Evans now works at the Salvation Army’s Strathmore Lodge Lifehouse on Ward Road as a member of American company Aramark’s catering and cleaning team.

The 51-year-old previously lost his job in Edinburgh, and turned to Strathmore Lodge for emergency support in 2013 after he became homeless.

Since then he has focused his life on helping others in a similar situation.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Last month he was whisked away on an all-expenses-paid trip to Scottsdale in Arizona after being honoured by Aramark in its annual global Ring of Stars employee recognition event.

The Dundonian was among an elite group of 200 people in Aramark’s Ring of Stars class of 2019 to be commended as an outstanding member of the company’s workforce.

Sam revealed it was his first trip overseas. He said he was “overwhelmed” to be chosen from more than 270,000 Aramark employees around the world.

He said: “To be chosen for the Ring of Stars class of 2019, along with so many incredible colleagues, is an honour. I don’t think it has all sunk in yet.

© DC Thomson

“It really was the trip of lifetime. I’d never been out of the UK before, so to be treated to a trip to the States was incredible.

“We stayed in a luxury hotel for a few days before attending the Ring of Stars gala dinner.”

Sam thanked the Salvation Army for helping him to turn his life around.

He added: “I had been staying in Edinburgh but lost my job and couldn’t afford to keep my flat.

“So I decided to come back to Dundee to rebuild my relationships with my family. The help of the Salvation Army has been a godsend.

“I stayed at Strathmore Lodge before moving to Burnside Mill where there is a real focus on independence and giving people a sense of purpose. I have been able to develop cooking and other practical life skills.”