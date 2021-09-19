‘Same old story’ for Dundee as boss James McPake rues missed opportunities in derby defeat

Dundee boss James McPake bemoaned the “same old story” for his side after failing to find the net for the third straight match.

The Dark Blues came out on the wrong side of the 1-0 derby scoreline after Ian Harkes’ late strike won the points for Dundee United at Tannadice.

Once more, however, McPake’s men created chances with Leigh Griffiths having three good opportunities and Ryan Edwards blocking from both Shaun Byrne and Jordan Marshall, the latter off the line in stoppage time.

The Dens manager, though, is sure things will turn for his side before long.

“We just have to keep believing, keep working hard and it will start to fall – they will start going in,” he said.

“I’ve done this interview before – it hurts more this time being a derby.

“We started well and controlled the first half, but United started better than us in the second half.

“It was back to the same old story, creating chances but not taking them.

‘One of those days again’

“They were clearing balls off the line, shots being blocked – one of those days again.

“But it can’t keep being one of those days, we have to start picking up wins.

“The players are devastated because they believe they did enough to win the game.

“It has been the same in most games and it will come because we have real belief in the group.

“We have quality strikers, we know that, but it needs to turn quickly – we know that, too.”

McPake added: “Both teams could have won that game today on the basis of chances.

“I think we had the clearer cut ones – either of us could have been standing here on the back of a 1-0 win.

“It became an even contest and one goal was going to win it – unfortunately I am gutted it was them who got it.”

Sweeney ‘dizzy’

Dundee lost central defender Ryan Sweeney to a head knock in the first half after he blocked a shot with his head.

The defender needed treatment at the time before being taken off before the break.

“Ryan Sweeney was feeling dizzy so we couldn’t take a chance on that,” McPake added.

“I’d rather lose a game than risk someone who is really struggling.

“Ryan was doing well, but Liam Fontaine is an experienced defender and did well when he came on.”