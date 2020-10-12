Sam Fisher signs new Dundee deal before heading to Forfar on loan

Young Dundee defender Sam Fisher has signed a new three-year contract and immediately joined Forfar Athletic on loan.

The 19-year-old has joined fellow academy graduates Fin Robertson, Josh Mulligan, Lyall Cameron and Max Anderson in agreeing deals to 2023 in recent weeks.

Fisher spent much of last season on loan at East Kilbride but suffered a cruciate knee injury and has been recovering over the lockdown period.

He made his return to the first team during the recent friendly win over Peterhead but will now spend the rest of the campaign on loan at Station Park.

The centre-back will join Stuart Malcolm’s League One side for their Betfred Cup match against Hibs tomorrow night.