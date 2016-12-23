Salvation Army mobilises volunteers to help vulnerable at Christmas

As Dundee begins to wind down for Christmas, The Salvation Army is mobilising its officers and volunteers to help hundreds of vulnerable people.

Through its present appeal, Christmas Day lunches, residential support for the homelessness and music and carolling events, the church and charity aims to spread as much festive cheer to those in need.

The community church on Thurso Crescent was packed with gifts ready to be handed over.

Captain Holly Needham said: “The Christmas Present Appeal is there to ensure no child goes without a gift. We ask that the public continue to show their support because it makes a huge difference to the lives of so many people.”