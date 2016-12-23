Home » News » Local » Dundee » Salvation Army mobilises volunteers to help vulnerable at Christmas
Volunteers Holly Needham and Gareth Norman. As Dundee begins to wind down for Christmas, the Salvation Army is mobilising its officers and volunteers to help hundreds of vulnerable and isolated people. Through its present appeal, Christmas Day lunches, residential support for people experiencing homelessness, and music and carolling events, the church and charity aims to spread as much festive cheer to those in need. Leaders of The Salvation Army are busy encouraging people to add an extra toy to their shopping list so that every Christmas tree can have a surprise underneath it. Yesterday the community church on Thurso Crescent was packed with gifts ready to be handed over. Captain Holly Needham of the Salvation Army in Dundee said: Christmas is a magical time for many people but for others it can be one of the most stressful times of the year. The Christmas Present Appeal is there to ensure no child in Dundee goes without a gift on Christmas morning. We ask that the public continue to show their incred

Salvation Army mobilises volunteers to help vulnerable at Christmas

