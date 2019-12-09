Salvation Army in Dundee set to spread a little joy this Christmas

Dundee’s Salvation Army is mobilising its officers, staff and volunteers for its Christmas campaign.

And they will be marching through the city streets to help the homeless and others who are isolated and vulnerable.

The Army’s latest tasks include providing Christmas Day lunch, offering residential support for people experiencing homelessness and also providing music and carolling events to spread as much festive cheer as possible.

Majors Carole and Gordon Tucker, who lead the Salvation Army’s community church in Menzieshill, are encouraging people to add an extra toy to their shopping list so that every Christmas tree can have a surprise underneath it.

Carole said: “Christmas is a special time for many people, but for others it can be one of the most stressful times of the year.

“The Christmas Present Appeal is there to try and ensure that no child in Dundee goes without a gift on Christmas morning.

“We ask that the public continue to show their incredible generosity and support us because it makes a huge difference to the lives of so many people.”

She added: “We’re also looking for donations of toiletries for the men and women we help support at the Salvation Army’s lifehouses (residential centres for people experiencing homelessness) in Dundee – Strathmore Lodge and Burnside Mill.

“Soon we’ll start to wrap the gifts up and distribute them to families in need. Last year we gave gifts to families to ensure that each member of the family receives two or three new toys.

“We support many agencies with gifts for their clients but we often get people turning up at the last minute who have nothing and are in real need.”

An Army spokesman said: “Christmas is a difficult time for many residents of the Salvation Army’s lifehouses in Dundee.

“Relationship breakdowns and other issues often mean many residents do not see friends and families on Christmas Day.

“So, Salvation Army staff will ensure all residents have a gift bag full of presents, Christmas dinner and someone to talk to.”