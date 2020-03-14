Salvation Army helping people find jobs with new training project

At a time when people are struggling to make ends meet, a charity is stepping in to help them find a way to pay the bills.

One of the biggest hurdles many unemployed people face is accessing the technology needed to apply for jobs, as more and more employers require people to use electronic resources during the hiring process.

And, while jobseekers might have the skills and experience to carry out work, they may not have the know-how to present this in an attractive way to companies.

Now the Salvation Army has stepped in to help with its Employment Plus project, which has recently launched in Dundee and Angus.

One of the people making use of the initiative is Lynne Gauton, 49, who is from Forfar and will soon be out of work after losing her job as a sales assistant in the city.

She said: “I attend this church and I knew that this was going on.

“It helps me because the last time I applied for a job it was by post, but now it is all online.

“My daughter was trying to help me and kept saying I couldn’t put this or that in.

“I am struggling with what my CV should look like and I don’t know what to put in and what not to put in.

“I have been five years in the book shop and now the panic bells are starting to go now.”

The man helping Lynne and others on behalf of the charity is Chris McAuley, who is spearheading the scheme locally, after it was successfully run in England for a number of years.

The 36-year-old, who previously worked as an architect, helps people develop their CVs, application letters and apply for benefits.

He said: “It is a free service and generally one-to-one

“We are tying in with local councils and criminal justice plus voluntary groups to tap into their networks and like any new service we are a bit cautious, but the selling point for our service is that we are not restricted to time limits.

“There can be barriers for people who maybe don’t have basic skills and if someone is struggling with their benefits or their housing, then becomes very difficult to tap into the employability aspect.

“So unless we address that as a key priority then we cannot take the next step to making these job applications.

“And then at least they have a fighting chance.”

Chris, who worked for the charity for a spell before moving into architecture, said he had always had a calling to return to helping vulnerable people.

He said: “I always had this fight in my head whether I was able to get into architecture and I got in through perseverance. I worked in a Dundee firm for three years and a year in Brechin and was at the final stages of qualification but I wasn’t happy.

“So when this Employment Plus scheme came up and because I had been used to dealing with clients and contracts then been a support worker so it was a nice junction point to meet and go for EP which has a big support side to it. But this is a new role for me.”

Major Carole Tucker welcomed the scheme and said: “This is good for us and Chris is excellent at what he does.

“The Employment Plus has only been going for a few weeks here and he comes in and runs the project there.

“He has all the skills and we support him by chatting to the people who drop in. He brings the laptops and information sheets then we advertise it on our Facebook page and at our drop-in events.”

Anyone wishing help can email christopher.mcauley@salvationarmy.org.uk