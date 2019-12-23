Salvation Army help Tele reporter Kenny blow his own trumpet in festive rehearsals

Dundee’s Salvation Army band has brought festive joy to thousands of residents.

And members continue to entertain on the city’s streets while also focusing on missions like helping the homeless and disadvantaged.

However, the music provides a fun side to the association and members warmly welcomed Tele reporter Kenny MacDonald in his desperate bid to learn an instrument for Christmas.

Band master Dean Bromage, 31, is immersed in the music scene and also plays coronet while doubling up as conductor.

And it really is a family friendly affair with his mum, Glynis, and dad, Roger, also members of the band plus Dean’s wife Rebecca.

He has also resurrected the membership of the band which had been dwindling, but has now virtually doubled in the space of four to five months.

Dean said: “I had been away in Dunfermline for a spell, but I am back in Monifieth now and with my wife Rebecca and I coming back to the band in Dundee plus the arrival of the two Majors Carole and Gordon Tucker who both play it means membership is up.

“We have 10 players and this is our busiest time of the year playing carol concerts and performing at various Christmas Lights switch-ons.”

However, he and fellow members took time out from rehearsals to help me try my luck at the horn, but to no avail.

There was a lot of huffing and puffing, from our roving reporter, but nothing in the way of a semblance of a tune. Not even a perfect note!

Everybody was so nice and Dean appreciated my efforts, but it was just not to be.

Many years ago, in fact decades ago, I had played clarinet at school. However, despite trying to remember the proper way to perform, well, let’s just say the magic had gone.

Try as I could, I just struggled to push out a note and I had to bow out.

One member put me out my misery by saying: “Nobody could learn an instrument from scratch in three weeks. But you gave it a try and that’s the most important thing.”

The Dundee Salvation Army band is still looking to recruit and boost numbers and Dean, who is a music teacher at Kirkcaldy’s St Andrew’s High School, added: “I have grown up with this band and was playing coronet from the age of nine or 10.

“My dad was keen for me to take it up and so I started learning at an early age.

“I was in the corps since I was two-years-old and that’s one of the reasons I am desperate to keep this band going.

“We have a wide range here with one member, Owen Campbell, who is only 15 while me and Gordon are both 67.”

While I was there, there was festive excitement in the air with the band building towards its Christmas crescendo.

Dean said: “We have people come up to us and often say, ‘It isn’t Christmas until we hear the Salvation Army band outside M&S.

“Traditionally, since I was a little boy, the foot fall was at the Wellgate, that was the hub.

“But now because the footfall is changing we decided to change our last street concert to the Overgate.”