Salvation Army doubles its food offering during the coronavirus lockdown

The Salvation Army in Dundee has doubled the amount of food it is handing out during the coronavirus lockdown.

Every Monday lunchtime and Friday evening, the charity – which is based on Thurso Crescent -has been offering people a hot meal and a food package to take home with them.

And Major Gordon Tucker, one of the core officers at the city’s Salvation Army, says demand has soared since the start of lockdown.

He said: “People queue up outside with social distancing and then we serve them a hot meal, give them a food bag and have a chat with them as well.

“With the lockdown more food is being handed out and we have found there are more people coming along looking for a food parcel.

“The numbers have gradually increased over the weeks – more people don’t have a job at the moment or don’t have a good source for getting food.

“We have doubled our numbers from what we used to do.

“They really appreciate the food parcels.”

The charity has also adapted the way it runs the service to ensure people can still benefit from the social element, while being safely apart.

He continued: “There are tables at our front door and with social distancing that gives us the opportunity to chat to people without other people overhearing them.

“We have some people who don’t take a food bag, they just have a meal to eat and are more or less just coming for a chat.

“Most people who come live fairly close at hand, and it is helpful for them to not have to travel a long way or go on a bus to the food bank.

“It is much easier for them to come here.”

As well as offering food to folk who come by, the Salvation Army also has a nurse on hand to give out advice and help people with any concerns they have.

Gordon added: “Having a nurse here is a great opportunity for people to share any concerns they have and either get something done about it or post them onto another agency who can help them.”

The Salvation Army’s food offerings are available from noon until 2pm on Mondays and from 6pm to 7.30pm on a Friday at their base on Thurso Crescent.