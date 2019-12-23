Salto keeping dementia sufferers in Dundee smiling with unique gymnastics class

Dementia is a devastating illness – but that’s not stopping Dundonian sufferers from hitting the gym thanks to a unique programme run by Salto Gymnastics.

The Balunie Drive club have teamed up with Balcarres and now Tigh Na Muirn Care Homes to deliver a unique, groundbreaking new programme that has already begun to improve the quality of life of dementia sufferers.

There is no age barrier and head coach Pamela Bowie has been delighted to welcome people aged 94 and 95 to regular classes.

She said: “This is something which is very close to my heart – my 85-year-old father Ian suffers from Alzheimer’s.

“He comes every week and is loving it as are the other members.

“It’s very different to a lot of things out there and we are keen to help keep people active even if they are suffering from dementia.

“You find that a lot of sufferers who are in homes tend to be sitting around a lot of the time.

“There are obviously other activities in homes but we thought with having such a superb facility like we have at Salto it would be silly not to use it to improve people’s quality of life.

“As soon as you get the diagnosis of dementia, then people might think that’s it, it’s only a matter of time.

“However, you have to focus on the quality of life and that’s what we are aiming to improve for our members.

“It can be very hard for family and friends to watch but, since we’ve started this programme, the response we’ve had from families has been great. To see mum or an aunt or friend smiling so much and enjoying themselves has been fantastic.”

As well as keeping people active, the programme teaches useful life skills that can maintain independence.

“We focus a lot on balance, co-ordination, pencil rolls so that they know how to get up if they have a fall, target practice, colours and numbers,” Pamela added.

“Many of these we take for granted but with dementia we lose those fundamental skills.

“Even our participants have said they feel more confident and independent due to attending their weekly class sessions.

“Physical exercise and music stimulates the brain improving mood, reduces stress and anxiety, alleviates depression, reduces memory decline and cognitive ageing.”

After just 17 weeks, the programme is proving very popular each week among both the members and the staff from the care homes.

So much that it might inspire other similar initiatives across the country.

“We started off with residents from Balcarres Care Home and it was such a success we now have Tigh Na Muirn Residential Care Home as part of the programme.

“We’ve had a lot of support from Lynn McLean, manager at Balcarres, and she’s told us of the big difference it has made to residents there and the joy it’s brought them.

“I’m also hoping to open up the class to people from outside these homes.”

Pamela added: “At Salto, we have a pathway from 18 months to 95 years young and above.

“That includes our disability class, recreational and performance classes.

“Our new adults circuits and fitness class starts in January, something for everyone in a community setting.

“We are always looking for funders to donate to allow us to purchase specific equipment for all our classes, where we can develop and cater for everyone’s needs.”