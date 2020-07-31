Dundee salon offers free back-to-school haircuts for primary school kids

A Dundee hairdressing salon is going above and beyond to ensure local primary kids return to school looking smart.

Ashley Carroll and Nicola Rooney of Salon Fierce, in Polepark, are offering free haircuts to kids who go back to classrooms in August after five months spent at home.

Ashley said: “This has been such a hard few months for everyone and we were speaking about how important is it all the kiddies have a nice fresh cut for starting school again from P1-7.

“We know that it has been a difficult time for many Dundee families and we wanted to find some way to do our bit and help.

“We thought this was a great way of helping out both financially and to do something nice for families.”

She added: “There will have been a lot of kids who didn’t have a haircut throughout lockdown, and we reckoned if we could help to tidy them up before they go back to school that was something practical to do to help.”

“It is for that reason that we have agreed to do something special and work the Sunday before the schools start – but work for free.”

© DC Thomson

The salon will be open from 10am-1pm on Sunday August 9 and free haircuts will be available to children aged four to 11 years old.

Ashley added: “Kids don’t have to social distance, so this will be such a good happy trip for them as well.

“We will have juice, cupcakes and of course glitter for all the girls we will think of something for the boys too.”

Ashley said she had already had a fantastic response to the idea and also offers of help with donations of items, such as cupcakes.

She said: “We have received so many positive responses. I think we will be working all day to fit everyone in.

“If you want a slot for your kid please leave a comment on our Facebook page and by the weekend we will confirm times with you and we can’t wait to see you all.”

Ashley said anyone interested should contact the salon via its Facebook page.