Salmond inquiry: Scottish Parliament contacted by Crown Office

The Scottish Parliament has been contacted by the Crown Office after it published inquiry evidence from Alex Salmond.

The prosecution service wrote to Holyrood bosses within hours of the publication of Mr Salmond’s written testimony to the inquiry investigating the way the Scottish Government handled allegations against the former first minister.

It has been reported that the Crown Office asked for the removal or redactions to the evidence.

The decision to publish was taken by the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) last week after a prolonged period of wrangling.

The move paved the way for Mr Salmond to give evidence to the committee on Wednesday.

A Scottish Parliament spokeswoman said: “The Crown Office wrote to the SPCB last night. We have asked the Crown Office to clarify its concern so that we can respond today.”

Mr Salmond’s evidence accused senior figures in the SNP and Scottish Government of plotting to have him imprisoned.