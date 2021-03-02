Salmond inquiry: Crown Office action defended as ‘vindication of democracy’

The head of the Crown Office has defended the way it has handled Alex Salmond’s inquiry evidence as a “vindication of democracy”.

Lord Advocate James Wolffe said it was “wholly without foundation” to suggest the prosecution service had attempted to withhold evidence from a Holyrood investigation because it could be damaging to the Scottish Government.

A huge row erupted last week after the Scottish Parliament redacted part of Mr Salmond’s evidence a day after it had been published, following legal concerns raised by the Crown Office.

Mr Salmond has also criticised the service and the lord advocate over legal restrictions that mean some evidence has not been handed to the committee investigating the Scottish Government’s botched handling of allegations against the former first minister.

‘Restrictions serve important public purposes’

However, in his opening statement to the committee on Tuesday, Mr Wolffe said: “In some quarters the legal restrictions on the material which can be placed before or published by the committee are viewed with frustration.

“But those restrictions serve important public purposes. In particular, they exist to ensure the confidentiality of sensitive information, and the sound administration of justice.

“Enforcing the law, including the law made by this parliament, is a vindication of democracy, not its denial.

“And any suggestion that the professional prosecutors who are charged with these matters have been acting for any reason other than to ensure the law is observed, and to protect the administration of justice, would be wholly without foundation.”

‘Blurring of the boundaries’

The Holyrood committee was set up after Mr Salmond received a £512,000 pay-out following the Court of Session civil ruling that the Scottish Government’s handling of the complaints was “unlawful” and “tainted by apparent bias”.

In his opening statement to the committee on Friday, Mr Salmond said: “Some people say that the failures of these institutions – the blurring of the boundaries between party, government and prosecution service – means that Scotland is in danger of becoming a failed state.

“I disagree. The Scottish civil service hasn’t failed, its leadership has. The Crown Office hasn’t failed, its leadership has failed. Scotland hasn’t failed, its leadership has failed.”