Salmond inquiry: Angus Robertson spoke to ex-SNP leader about ‘inappropriateness’ concern

Former SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson has confirmed that he spoke to Alex Salmond about alleged “inappropriateness” towards female staff at Edinburgh Airport in 2009.

The former Moray MP added in newly published written evidence to a Holyrood committee that the matter was “resolved” and “not reported further”.

The 2009 incident has been a key focus of the ongoing inquiry into the Scottish Government’s botched handling of complaints against Mr Salmond.

It happened several years before First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other senior figures have said that they first became aware of concerns about her predecessor’s conduct.

Ms Sturgeon and key officials were told of an inquiry by Sky News about the apparent incident in November 2017, in the same period that a new harassment policy was being drawn up by government officials to cover current and former ministers.

Mr Robertson, who is due to stand for Holyrood in the Edinburgh Central seat next year, denied to the committee that he had any information relevant to its remit.

However, he wrote: “Since the matter has been raised in the committee, and reported elsewhere, it is probably worth taking time to address one instance where unspecified behaviour was mentioned to me.

“In 2009 I was called by an Edinburgh Airport manager about Alex Salmond’s perceived ‘inappropriateness’ towards female staff at the airport.

“I was asked if I could informally broach the subject with Mr Salmond to make him aware of this perception.

“I raised the matter directly with Mr Salmond, who denied he had acted inappropriately in any way.

I raised the matter directly with Mr Salmond, who denied he had acted inappropriately in any way.”

“I communicated back to the Edinburgh Airport manager that a conversation had happened.

“The matter being resolved, and without a formal complaint having been made, it was not reported further. I hope this information helps you with your deliberations.”

The Holyrood committee was established after Mr Salmond objected to the way the complaints had been handled and took successful civil legal action against the government he used to lead.

A judicial review found the process had been “tainted with apparent bias”, an outcome that led to Mr Salmond being paid more than £500,000 in taxpayers’ cash to meet his legal costs.

Mr Salmond was cleared of all charges after a High Court trial this year.