Saints star Hannah, from Perth, hoping to knock them in for Scotland one day

With the Scotland Women’s team playing their first World Cup finals game against England in Nice on Sunday, female players are in the spotlight.

Scotland found themselves 2-0 at the break after England scored via the penalty spot in the 14th minute and Nikita Parris doubled their lead five minutes before half-time.

However, Claire Emslie managed to pull one back for the Scots 11 minutes from time, giving the side some positives from the game.

One of those hoping to one day play for the national team is St Johnstone Ladies striker Hannah Clark.

She is a regular in their squad which is competing in the Scottish Women’s Premier League Two, the 17-year-old often coming up against women a fair bit older and more experienced than her.

Saints’ head coach Jason McCrindle is happy with the way Hannah is progressing.

He said: “Like several other players she has come through our youth set-up, stepping up to the senior squad from the U/17 side. She has had an up and down time of it but Hannah getting into the top team is encouraging for the other girls coming through.

“Hannah started off as a defender but is now playing up front.

“She didn’t start playing until a couple of years ago but has made up for lost time and is looking forward to the second half of the season.”