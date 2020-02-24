St Johnstone manager Tommy happy to see gamble pay off with Rangers draw

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright was happy to see his gamble in starting Callum Hendry and Stevie May up front pay off as both strikers scored in their 2-2 draw with Rangers yesterday.

Hendry gave Saints the lead before Florian Kamberi and Joe Aribo put the visitors ahead in the second 45 at McDiarmid Park.

However, May popped up with 10 minutes remaining to earn a point for the Perth men (see video below).

“We took a bit of a gamble,” Tommy said.

“It leaves you short in midfield but we worked hard on trying to be narrow and compact.

“When you play two up, it is difficult. A lot of centre-halves nowadays are not used to it, they are used to just one striker to deal with.

“No defender likes to be turned and running back towards their own goal.

“The way Rangers and a lot of the top teams play, by pressing their full-backs high, they are often prepared to leave two versus two. It was something we thought we could get a bit of joy off and are pleased that happened.”

May should have been off the park five minutes before he scored – Wright changed his initial thoughts about taking Anthony Ralston off for Michael O’Halloran and decided to bring his striker off.

But the change of plan did not get through to his kit man, who held up the right-back’s number.

Wright added: “When you put that much into a game, you deserve a bit of luck!”

The result means Rangers slipped 12 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic after making it 10 points dropped in 2020 – eight from a winning position – while St Johnstone remain eighth.