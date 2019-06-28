Saints all set to head out to Northern Ireland for pre-season camp

St Johnstone head to their Northern Ireland pre-season training camp on Sunday.

While in the country, they will face Glentoran on Wednesday and Linfield on Saturday.

They have been back in training since Tuesday and their fitness has delighted team boss Tommy Wright.

He said: “It’s great to be back and see the boys again.

“They look refreshed and ready to go and have returned in unbelievable shape.

“They’ve surpassed everything expected of them as regards body fat measurements and fitness.”

Tommy went on: “They have got stuck into the hard work and will continue to do so. Games are now set to come quickly but we are ready.”

Meanwhile, all five of the clubs in Group B of the Betfred Cup – Saints, Forfar, Montrose, Brechin and Ross County – have agreed a common pricing structure for all fixtures during the group stage of the competition.

These prices are £12 for adults and just £6 for concessions at all stadiums.

In addition, with the kind agreement of their opponents, Saints will also maintain their long-held ‘kids aged 12 and under go free’ policy for the home matches against Ross County and Brechin City.

Saints are also in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup and the winner of their first round home match against Cove Rangers next month will face a trip to Brora Rangers or Aberdeen Colts in the second round.

Former Saints centre-back Frazer Wright is the new No 2 at BSC Glasgow. He was formerly No 2 at Stirling Albion but left at the same time as manager Dave Mackay, who is now first-team coach at Dundee.