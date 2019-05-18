Sainsbury’s says new Dundee store unlikely to open any time soon

A supermarket chain has admitted its new West End store is unlikely to open any time soon.

Sainsbury’s was confirmed as the successor to the former Greens store near the junction with Union Place earlier this year.

Greens was forced to close its doors in late March after the landlords secured a deal with the retail giant.

But this week a spokesman for Sainsbury’s could not confirm an exact date for the opening of its new store.

West End Community Chairman, Jim Dryden, admitted he was surprised a date had not yet been firmed up – but insisted the area was in dire need of a supermarket.

He said: “As far as I’m concerned, the sooner it can open the better.

“The Perth Road is suffering because of the impact of the store being closed.

“In all honesty, given the time that has passed, I’m surprised there hasn’t been more movement at the site.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson echoed the sentiments of the community council on the matter and said he hoped that a resolution could be found in the near future.

Mr Macpherson added: “I really do hope that Sainsbury’s gets a move on and opens the supermarket on Perth Road as soon as possible.

“It is already some weeks since Nisa moved to its new premises away from the West End and this supermarket unit in Perth Road is by far the largest retail outlet in the district shopping centre.

“I hope it’s sooner rather than later, particularly as Sainsbury’s has already received planning approval for the planning applications it made in respect of the site.”

It was reported previously that Greens of Dundee had pleaded to stay within the site before Sainsbury’s secured the lease.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s said: “We’ve confirmed we’ll be opening a Sainsbury’s Local at the site later this year and we can reassure residents our plans have not changed.

“We’ll update you when we’re in a position to share more.”