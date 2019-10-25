Sainsbury’s Local on Perth Road opens its doors to the public

The city’s newest supermarket officially opened its doors to the public today.

Sainsbury’s Local on Perth Road has created 26 new jobs for the local area.

Store manager Donald Davidson said he was “delighted” as the first customers crossed the threshold this morning.

The new store offers a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, an in-store bakery, a self-serve coffee machine and other convenience products.

Today’s opening comes with a vow the store will play an active role in the community.

Mr Davidson said his team was “excited” to be up and running.

He said: “We are delighted to be opening a brand new store in Dundee, providing residents and shoppers with a convenient place to pick up their favourite grocery products at great value.

“The new store looks fantastic and we have a great team of colleagues who are really excited to welcome and serve customers.”

It was revealed in April that the supermarket giant was set to replace the former Green’s store that closed in March.

The building remained mothballed in the weeks that followed, much to the frustration of local people and ward councillors alike.

However, there had been a hive of activity around the site in recent months.

Sainsbury’s confirmed in September that it would open the store in the autumn, much to the delight of West End Community Council.

Chairman Jim Dryden said last month the opening “couldn’t come soon enough”.

He said at the time: “This will make a huge difference to the shopping district in particular.

“As I said previously I hoped it would be sooner rather than later.

“It will make the whole area more vibrant once the store opens its doors.”

Sainsbury’s Local will be open seven days a week from 7am-11pm.