Sainsbury’s confirms date for opening new Dundee store in Perth Road

A supermarket chain has confirmed it is scheduled to open its new West End store this autumn.

Sainsbury’s was unveiled as the successor to Green’s on Perth Road after the retailer was ousted from the site in late March.

A spokesman for the supermarket giant confirmed the move the following month after the firm was approached by the Tele.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “The new store on Perth Road is due to open this autumn.

“We will be providing more information nearer to the opening.”

Builders have been seen on site in recent months carrying out improvements on the premises near Union Place.

Jim Dryden, West End Community Council (WECC) chairman, said today’s announcement “couldn’t come soon enough” for the whole area.

Previously speaking in May he admitted he was “surprised” the company couldn’t reveal its opening date despite confirming it would be moving into the premises.

He added: “This will make a huge difference to the shopping district in particular. As I said previously I hoped it would be sooner rather than later. It will make the whole area more vibrant once the store opens its doors.”

© Supplied

It is not known at this stage how many jobs the new store will create.

Councillor Donald Hay, of the West End ward, echoed the sentiments of the WECC.

He added: “It’s good news as far as I’m concerned.

“We’ve historically always had a supermarket situated there and I think it will be a welcome addition.

“Hopefully it will attract additional footfall to the area and it will be a good mix to what is currently on offer.

“These projects tend to take a while to turn around so its good they’ve been able to give a more concrete time of when they are looking to open.”