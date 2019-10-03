Saga finally ends as firm gets permission to build homes on former Dundee school site

A community group’s bid to see off housing plans in local green space is dead in the water after an appeal body granted permission to let the homes go ahead.

After several years of back-and-forth debate, Persimmon Homes will build 62 homes on the former site of Kingspark School in Kirkton.

The Scottish Goverment’s planning appeals body has upheld the housebuilder’s case after a protracted battle for permission that went as far as the Court of Session.

Detailed plans for the development were first floated in October 2017 and, while recommended for approval by council officers, were overwhelmingly rejected by councillors in March 2018.

Persimmon appealed the decision to DPEA, the government planning body, but it lost after Holyrood ruled the council had not officially earmarked Kingspark for housing in its development plan.

However, the case was returned to the DPEA by the Court of Session after Persimmon successfully argued that the council had, in fact, done this in an earlier document.

Based on this, the DPEA has now allowed the development to go ahead – a final decision which has no further route of appeal other than on a point of law in the courts.

Government reporter Allison Coard said: “Between (both plans) the principle of residential development is clearly established.”

Lynn Watson is among the “really disappointed” members of the Kirkton Community Partnership who had fought to save the site.

She said: “The wishes of the local community have been completely ignored, as has all the information we provided on flood risk, traffic problems and overburdened schools and GPs.”

Dundee City Council will net £3.3 million from the approval after agreeing a sale dependent on planning approval.

A Persimmon Homes spokeswoman said: “Interest is high and we look forward to starting on site as soon as possible.”