Safranko will be hitting back of net again soon says Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has backed frontman Pavol Safranko to be back among the goals soon.

The 24-year-old, on loan from Danes Aalborg for the season, has hit seven goals in 18 appearances so far for the Tangerines.

And Robbie has repeatedly praised the Slovakian for his workrate and link play as he leads the United attack.

He hasn’t hit the net since the home win over Alloa a month ago and Saturday’s draw at Inverness saw him miss a string of chances, including one from point-blank range in injury time that could have won the game.

His gaffer, though, has no worries over his level of performance and knows the goals will come.

“Pavol’s a great player and his movement and his link play is brilliant for us. He creates the chances with his movement. He will score goals, definitely.

“Saturday was a day when he was off a little bit, but I’m pleased he’s getting these chances and with the work he does.”

Yesterday saw United’s second string record an impressive success when they beat Motherwell 2-1 in the Reserve League.

The game was switched from Stirling Albion’s Forthbank to Airdrie’s Penny Cars Stadium at the 11th hour.

That didn’t affect a young line-up that included first-team squad defender Jamie Robson.

After a goalless first half, Logan Chalmers put United a goal up from the penalty spot after Louis Appere was fouled.

Things stayed that way until 15 minutes from the end when James Scott levelled for the Steelmen.

United bounced back and grabbed the winner when Robson broke from the halfway line and crossed low for substitute Scott Banks to blast home the winner with a shot from eight yards.