Safety warning issued after photo captures youngster scaling V&A Dundee

The V&A has issued a stark safety warning after a youngster was caught on camera scaling the building.

A dramatic image of the unidentified climber was captured by photographer Mark Lynch.

The 47-year-old said he was in the “right place at the right time” when he took the snap on Saturday evening.

The photographer, who works for Viking Photography Largs, estimated the youth had taken 30 steps up the building, designed by Kengo Kuma, before climbing back down.

Onlookers had been in the area before the teen tried to climb the £81 million building shortly before 7pm.

Mark said: “It was definitely right place, right time when I took the picture.

“Fellow photographer Janet Paterson and I had been visiting Dundee to take shots of the V&A for some architectural photography.

“We had captured the inside of the building before going outside – it is spectacular.

“As we started walking around the building we took some external shots of the view across the River Tay.”

The photography student then spotted the teen approaching the museum.

Mark added: “The young lad had taken his shoes off to get across the water before putting them back on to start climbing.

“He scrambled up fairly quickly – it was like watching a monkey climbing up a tree.

“I thought he was maybe one of these freestyle jumpers.

“He only stopped when he saw a woman run to get security.”

The Ayrshire College student said he became concerned for the lad’s safety as he got further up the building.

He said: “The higher he got though, I was starting to get worried.

“I was amazed no one had tried to climb it before, given its design.”

Mark said he had enjoyed his first visit to the V&A before capping it off with the unusual picture.

He added: “We had been in to see the video games exhibition – it was my first time seeing the building and I loved it.”

Mark said: “The reaction to the image has been really good online.”

A museum spokesman said: “V&A Dundee has 24-hour security to protect visitors and to prevent any dangerous or reckless behaviour.”