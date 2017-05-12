A West End councillor has called on Dundee City Council to urgently revisit city centre security patrol changes.

Fraser Macpherson has urged the local authority to organise a consultation exercise after the removal of a security guard presence within City Square and night-shift cover at Dundee House.

Guards have patrolled City Square and the surrounding area on 12-hour shifts for several years.

The council refused to elaborate on the reported changes, citing “security reasons” for its stance.

However, the administration noted “changes to security arrangements at Dundee House and City Square” in its annual budget report.

Liberal Democrat councillor Mr Macpherson has now requested a cross-party consultation exercise on the subject.

He said: “The safety of the public and council employees has to be paramount.”

A council spokesman said: “We will respond directly to Mr Macpherson in due course.”